Trenton raises tobacco purchasing age...

Trenton raises tobacco purchasing age to 21

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News12.com

Trenton is joining a growing list of townships across New Jersey that are making it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone under 21. In a vote of 6-1, the Trenton City Council passed an ordinance banning deli's and liquor stores from selling cigars, cigarettes or e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. Before casting their votes, City Council members heard several compelling arguments, including one that stated more than 11,000 people die in the state each year from tobacco-related illnesses. Studies found that nearly all of those people started using tobacco before the age of 21. "The fines go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb 6 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan '17 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec '16 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov '16 Rag Doll 32
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC