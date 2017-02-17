Trenton raises tobacco purchasing age to 21

Trenton is joining a growing list of townships across New Jersey that are making it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone under 21. In a vote of 6-1, the Trenton City Council passed an ordinance banning deli's and liquor stores from selling cigars, cigarettes or e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. Before casting their votes, City Council members heard several compelling arguments, including one that stated more than 11,000 people die in the state each year from tobacco-related illnesses. Studies found that nearly all of those people started using tobacco before the age of 21. "The fines go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

