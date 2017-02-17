Trenton raises cigarette purchase age to 21
About a year ago, Gov. Christie vetoed a bill sponsored by State Sen. Richard Codey that would have raised the age to be legally sold cigarettes from 19 to 21. At the time of the veto, in expressing his disappointment, Codey said, "There is strong momentum at the local level for this initiative with towns adopting it across the state and it was only right that we do this at the statewide level." Indeed, at the time of the veto 15 municipalities had already raised the age for tobacco to 21. That list keeps growing.
