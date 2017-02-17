Trenton raises cigarette purchase age...

Trenton raises cigarette purchase age to 21

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

About a year ago, Gov. Christie vetoed a bill sponsored by State Sen. Richard Codey that would have raised the age to be legally sold cigarettes from 19 to 21. At the time of the veto, in expressing his disappointment, Codey said, "There is strong momentum at the local level for this initiative with towns adopting it across the state and it was only right that we do this at the statewide level." Indeed, at the time of the veto 15 municipalities had already raised the age for tobacco to 21. That list keeps growing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb 6 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan 18 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec '16 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov '16 Rag Doll 32
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC