Trenton police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

14 hrs ago

Kimberly Sandoval was reported as missing from the 400 block of Centre Street, and has been known to frequent Columbus Park, the 200 block of Virginia Avenue, the 300 block of Mott Street and Dunn Middle School area, Trenton police said. Sandoval is 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighs about 80 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

