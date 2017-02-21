Trenton man shot at by police makes 1st court appearance
TRENTON -- A man who was shot at during a confrontation with a Trenton police officer will remain in jail pending a detention hearing later this week. Dwayne Derry, 52, faces charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, weapon possession, resisting arrest, obstructing the law and drug offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|18 hr
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC