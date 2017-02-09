Trenton man confesses to Hamilton bank robbery
It took less than a day for the Hamilton Police Department in Mercer County to identify the suspect in Tuesday's robbery at the TD Bank on Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road and bring him into custody with a confession. The suspect was identified as Paul R. Finer, 38, of Trenton.
