Trenton man acquitted in fatal shooting 5 years ago
TRENTON - A man accused of shooting his friend to death in an alley five years ago was acquitted of all charges Friday by a jury. Zaire Jackson, 22, was found not guilty on counts of murder and weapons charges in the killing of Irvin "Swirv" Jackson in April 2012.
