Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyists on way to swamp DC
The state Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual trip - nicknamed the "Walk to Washington" because rail riders generally pace the train's corridors schmoozing and handing out business cards - comes after a national election that hinged in part on repudiating insiders and establishment politics. Trump, whose job approval rating is in negative territory, rose to victory in part on a promise to "drain the swamp."
