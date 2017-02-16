Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyi...

Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyists on way to swamp DC

14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Some of the 1,000 lobbyists, business owners and politicians gather on a platform at the Trenton train station as a train arrives to take them to Washington, D.C., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Trenton, N.J. The state Chamber of Commerce's 80th annual trip - nicknamed the "Walk to Washington" because rail riders generally pace the train's corridors schmoozing and handing out business cards - comes after a national election that hinged in part on repudiating insiders and establishment politics.

