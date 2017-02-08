To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban
In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photograph, a black cat lounges on a small bed in Morristown, N.J. New Jersey could become the first state to prohibit veterinarians from declawing cats. The bill's sponsor said declawing is "a barbaric practice" that more often than not is done for convenience.
