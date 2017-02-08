To declaw cats or not? New Jersey cou...

To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photograph, a black cat lounges on a small bed in Morristown, N.J. New Jersey could become the first state to prohibit veterinarians from declawing cats. The bill's sponsor said declawing is "a barbaric practice" that more often than not is done for convenience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Mon Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan 18 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec '16 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov '16 Rag Doll 32
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Mercer County was issued at February 08 at 9:34PM EST

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC