This Artist Took Beyonce's Twins Reveal Shot, NEA Budget Is Less Than Trump Security
Many of us had questions regarding Beyonce's Instagram post yesterday. The choice to blend a green veil, full-butt panties that look they belong to a four-year-old and a flower arrangement that wouldn't be out of place in a Trenton, N.J., funeral home perplexed some of us, sure, but the post, which revealed the singer to be pregnant with twins, was also the most-liked on the social media app ever.
