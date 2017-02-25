This Artist Took Beyonce's Twins Reveal Shot, NEA Budget Is Less Than Trump Security

Many of us had questions regarding Beyonce's Instagram post yesterday. The choice to blend a green veil, full-butt panties that look they belong to a four-year-old and a flower arrangement that wouldn't be out of place in a Trenton, N.J., funeral home perplexed some of us, sure, but the post, which revealed the singer to be pregnant with twins, was also the most-liked on the social media app ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.