State must step in after Trump kills transgender rules in schools, NJEA says
TRENTON -- New Jersey's largest teachers union called on the state education commissioner Thursday to restore some protections for transgender students after the Trump administration revoked federal guidelines. Trump's education and justice departments released a letter earlier this week that reversed the Obama administration's position that schools must allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC