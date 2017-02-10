'Snitch letter' threatened witness to fatal shooting, prosecutor says
The witness, Casey Corker, testified earlier this week that he believed the letter came from Zaire Jackson, 22, who is currently on trial on a murder charge in the killing of Irvin Jackson, 22, who was not related to Zaire. But Zaire Jackson's defense attorney called handwriting expert J. Wright Leonard Thursday to testify that Jackson did not write the letter calling Corker a snitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan 18
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC