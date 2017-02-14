Righteous among the nations NEW

Yesterday

Pastor Chris Edmonds, son of the late World War II hero Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds - the only U.S. soldier recognized as "Righteous Among the Gentiles" by Israel's Yad Vashem - will deliver the 10th Annual Sacks-Wilner Memorial Lecture at Adath Israel Congregation, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 5, at 7 p.m. The lecture by Edmonds, spiritual leader of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Maryville, Tenn., is presented as part of the Annual Sacks-Wilner Holocaust Educational Program dedicated by Linda and Stephen Gallon of Trenton in memory of her parents. The program is being presented in partnership with Jewish Family and Children's Service of Mercer County.

