Retired Trenton educator named to school board

Addie Daniels-Lane, who retired from Trenton Public Schools in 2015, was appointed to the school board Monday, Feb. 13 TRENTON -- A longtime educator was appointed Monday to a seat on Trenton's school board, filling one of two vacancies. "Ms. Daniels-Lane has vast, firsthand knowledge of Trenton Public Schools and its amazing students," Mayor Eric Jackson said.

