Prosecutor Sees Greater Workload; At Jail, Inmate Population Level
Lauded by supporters, derided by critics, barely noticed by much of the public and narrowly upheld in a recent decision in Trenton, a state Constitutional amendment that dramatically changed bail in New Jersey has had little effect on the number of inmates in the county jail, at least so far. The change, which had the support of Gov. Chris Christie and more than 60 percent of New Jersey voters as a ballot question in November, aimed to disconnect what happens to someone accused of a crime while awaiting trial from how much money they have.
