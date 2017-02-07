Pro-immigration rally held in Trenton as federal courts decide on...

Pro-immigration rally held in Trenton...

A pro-immigration rally was held in Trenton Monday as a federal appellate court prepares to hear oral arguments for a lawsuit over President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban. About 200 people sang and chanted on the steps of Trenton City Hall to show their support for immigrants and refugees and to show that they opposed Trump's executive order restricting travel into the United States.

