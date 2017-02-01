Police re-arrest shooting after he's set free due to bail error
TRENTON -- A man accused of a triple shooting in Trenton last summer was erroneously freed from the county jail in December due to a court "snafu" in his bail amount, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. The prosecutor's office figured out the error late last month and got a bench warrant for Bayshawn Jennings, 21, who is charged with attempted murder for shooting three people in June 2016.
