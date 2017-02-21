Police officer sues alleging years of...

Police officer sues alleging years of harassment, discrimination

TRENTON - A veteran Trenton police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging years of harassment, jokes about her sexuality and retaliation when she brought complaints to supervisors. Sheila Tatarek, a 24-year officer, alleges that every time she spoke up, the discrimination got worse, according to the suit.

