Phoebus picks Morris politician as running mate

A former township mayor, councilman and Morris County freeholder has announced his run for state Assembly in the 24th District and confirmed a partnership with a recently declared state Senate candidate in the Republican primary. David Scapicchio, of Flanders, said he will run on a joint ticket with state Senate candidate Gail Phoebus, currently a Republican Assembly member from the district, in the June primary.

