Phoebus picks Morris politician as running mate
A former township mayor, councilman and Morris County freeholder has announced his run for state Assembly in the 24th District and confirmed a partnership with a recently declared state Senate candidate in the Republican primary. David Scapicchio, of Flanders, said he will run on a joint ticket with state Senate candidate Gail Phoebus, currently a Republican Assembly member from the district, in the June primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC