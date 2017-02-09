Orr, Atwood declare run at 24th Assem...

Orr, Atwood declare run at 24th Assembly seats

The field of candidates vying for two state Assembly seats representing the 24th District continues to grow with a new tandem declaring their intention to run in the Republican primary. Nathan Orr, of Branchville, and David Atwood, of Sparta, have announced they will be running on a joint ticket.

