NJ drivers urged to review online driver's manual

Legislation could soon be adopted in Trenton that would require the state Motor Vehicle Commission to add questions about sharing the road with pedestrians, bicyclists, skaters and motor scooters and other non-motorized vehicles. Another area that could soon be addressed on the driver's test is the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning while people are sitting in their vehicle.

