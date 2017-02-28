New Jersey
Governor Christie laid out his final budget plan for New Jersey on Tuesday, offering a series of new ideas and arguing in a speech before the Legislature that the state is in "much better" shape despite a series of revenue shortages under his watch a Christie unveils $35.5 billion state budget, his last Governor Christie laid out his final budget plan for New Jersey on Tuesday, offering a series of new ideas and arguing in a speech before the Legislature that the state is in "much better" shape despite a series of revenue shortages under his watch a Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m4iT7L Chris Christie used his annual State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 to focus on drug addiction treatment programs.
