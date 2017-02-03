N.J. women are speaking up against Trump - will they get louder? | Editorial

Don't be surprised to see more women's names than usual when you enter the voting booth in future state and national elections. The country's precipitous lurch to the far right under the current administration has put women on notice that rights they fought valiantly to win - reproductive freedom, equality in the marketplace, health care, family leave, even the right not to be groped by the nearest male - are likely to be in jeopardy.

