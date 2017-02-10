N.J. is near the top in the U.S. for Medicare billing errors, report finds
TRENTON -- New Jersey has the dubious distinction of being near the top in the nation for both wasteful spending of Medicare dollars and for hospital Medicare billing errors, a new report finds. The Council for Medicare Integrity, a non-profit that seeks to educate policymakers on health insurance waste found that in 2015, found that the Garden State had the some of the highest levels of Medicare over-payments -- nearly $23 million -- with only California and Texas over-paying providers more.
