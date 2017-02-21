More than 200K N.J. seniors could take a hit if Obamacare repealed, group says
Nearly 212,000 New Jersey seniors could end up paying another $1,200 on average for their medications each year if a repeal of Obamacare meant the return Medicare's infamous "doughnut hole," a health policy group estimates. A little-known provision of the Affordable Care Act has chipped away at the unexpected costs seniors encounter when their prescription drug bills get too high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC