More than 200K N.J. seniors could tak...

More than 200K N.J. seniors could take a hit if Obamacare repealed, group says

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NJ.com

Nearly 212,000 New Jersey seniors could end up paying another $1,200 on average for their medications each year if a repeal of Obamacare meant the return Medicare's infamous "doughnut hole," a health policy group estimates. A little-known provision of the Affordable Care Act has chipped away at the unexpected costs seniors encounter when their prescription drug bills get too high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb 21 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb 6 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan '17 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec '16 TerriB1 1
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC