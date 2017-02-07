MCCC to Enrich Arts Scene in Trenton ...

MCCC to Enrich Arts Scene in Trenton with Opening of Gallery

Mercer County Community College begins a new chapter in the arts at its Trenton campus. The college announces the opening of The Gallery at the James Kerney Campus , located in the Trenton Hall Annex at 137 North Broad Street across from the James Kerney Building.

