Matt Pinfield, who went from local DJ to MTV fame, coming to the Man Cave
BORDENTOWN CITY -- Back in the '80s when Matt Pinfield was first cutting his teeth as a DJ at the Rutgers radio station, WRSU, he discovered the iconic Trenton club City Gardens. It was the ideal place to see bands on the cutting edge of the music scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Feb 24
|Dawn
|326
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb 21
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC