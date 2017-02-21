Judge rules to keep ID of informant in NJ Weedman case private

TRENTON - Prosecutors who have been locked a legal battle over alleged drug sales with New Jersey's foremost marijuana activist were granted a request this week to keep the identity of a confidential informant in the case private. Superior Court Judge Anthony Massi handed down the decision Thursday, saying that Ed "NJ Weedman" Forchion and his attorney do not need to know the identity of the informant in order to build a defense against the drug charges.

