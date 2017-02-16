Here's a Valentine's Day weather fore...

Here's a Valentine's Day weather forecast for N.J. you'll love

After five consecutive days that featured either snow , ice or strong winds , forecasters say New Jersey can expect a tame Tuesday. Temperatures range from 21 in Ramsey to 32 in West Cape May as of 6:30 a.m. and will climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds, the National Weather Service says.

