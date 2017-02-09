GCIT students cater NJAC luncheon

GCIT students cater NJAC luncheon

Gloucester County Institute of Technology's School of Culinary Arts students and faculty were honored to cater the New Jersey Association of Counties luncheon following the swearing in of Gloucester County Freeholder Heather Simmons as their 76 president on Jan. 26. The students and faculty prepared and served Freeholder Simmons and the invited guests at the State House Museum in Trenton. Chef Marya Oberfrank, Teacher of Culinary Arts at GCIT stated, "This experience was a great opportunity for the students to work first hand in an offsite catering event.

