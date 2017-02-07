Freezing rain threat looms for Tuesda...

Freezing rain threat looms for Tuesday morning commute in parts of N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Drivers heading to school or work Tuesday morning might have to contend with pockets of freezing rain in the northwestern region of New Jersey and plain rain across the rest of the region , forecasters said. A freezing rain advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey, along with Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) 20 hr Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan 18 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec '16 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov '16 Rag Doll 32
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Mercer County was issued at February 07 at 3:29PM EST

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,649,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC