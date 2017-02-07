Freezing rain threat looms for Tuesday morning commute in parts of N.J.

Drivers heading to school or work Tuesday morning might have to contend with pockets of freezing rain in the northwestern region of New Jersey and plain rain across the rest of the region , forecasters said. A freezing rain advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey, along with Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.

