Freezing rain threat looms for Tuesday morning commute in parts of N.J.
Drivers heading to school or work Tuesday morning might have to contend with pockets of freezing rain in the northwestern region of New Jersey and plain rain across the rest of the region , forecasters said. A freezing rain advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey, along with Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan 18
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC