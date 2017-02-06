Former north Jersey Assemblyman gets 8 years in prison for bad business deals
A former state assemblyman who spent four years in Trenton will spend eight years in state prison after being convicted in a scheme where he stole nearly $2 million from lenders and wrote more than $3 million worth of bad checks. Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced the sentence for Robert Schroeder, from Washington Township, who must also repay full restitution in the amount of $5,318,150 to his victims.
