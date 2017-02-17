Former defense attorney in murder case may become witness
TRENTON - A former defense attorney in a murder and kidnapping case may now be called to testify at the trial after he held a private meeting with a key witness in the case, according to a motion filed by Mercer County prosecutors this month. Mark Fury, a defense attorney who was representing accused killer Danuweli Keller, was asked about the meeting last month and confirmed to prosecutors and a judge that he had spoken with the witness one-on-one in September, according to court documents obtained by NJ Advance Media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan 18
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC