Former defense attorney in murder case may become witness

TRENTON - A former defense attorney in a murder and kidnapping case may now be called to testify at the trial after he held a private meeting with a key witness in the case, according to a motion filed by Mercer County prosecutors this month. Mark Fury, a defense attorney who was representing accused killer Danuweli Keller, was asked about the meeting last month and confirmed to prosecutors and a judge that he had spoken with the witness one-on-one in September, according to court documents obtained by NJ Advance Media.

