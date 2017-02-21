Feds OK sale of $2.1M in homes, planes of ex-CEO charged with fraud

TRENTON -- A federal judge has authorized the sale of several assets - including two private planes and $1.5 million dollar Florida home - belonging to a former payroll CEO charged with bilking several clients, including the city of Trenton. The items belonged to John Scholtz, once the president of Innovative Payroll Services , who was charged in March 2016 with federal fraud and money laundering charges.

