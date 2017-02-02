Efforts to curb plastic bag litter faces big opposition38 minutes | Environment
New York legislators are set to overturn a New York City law that would have put a 5-cent fee on bags beginning Feb. 15. Efforts to curb plastic bag litter faces big opposition New York legislators are set to overturn a New York City law that would have put a 5-cent fee on bags beginning Feb. 15. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4tVZc Plastic grocery bags offer convenience in getting purchases home, but can become a problem later, littering our trees and waterways. Finding a solution has not been easy.
