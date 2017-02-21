Driver seriously injured when truck debris smashes through windshield

LAWRENCE -- A Hopewell woman was seriously injured Thursday morning when a piece of debris flew of a dump truck and rocketed through her windshield, striking her in the head, police said. Ashley Wagner, 23, was driving south on Interstate 295 at about 7:35 a.m. when the debris hit her 2008 Mercedes Benz, causing her to crash into the left guardrail near mile marker 67 , the New Jersey State Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.