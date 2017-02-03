Do Nothing-gate? Republicans tell Democrats to ignore Trump and focus on N.J.

TRENTON -- New Jersey Republicans have a plea for Democrats who control the state Legislature: Stop focusing on President Donald Trump and turn your attention to the Garden State. That's been the message from the GOP's top-ranking state lawmakers this week after Trump, a Republican, sparked a number of controversies in his first week as president, including signing a temporary ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. A number of Democratic state lawmakers have released statements and introduced measures against Trump's executive order.

