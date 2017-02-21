Discovery 3 centuries of African-American military history at Old Barracks Museum
"America, We Served!: Three Centuries of African American Soldiers" will be held this weekend at the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Downtowner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC