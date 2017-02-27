Dickinson College student dies while studying in Africa
Legacy Watkins, a junior at Dickinson College from Trenton, N.J., died recently in Cameroon while studying abroad in the West African nation, officials said. Watkins graduated from Trenton Central High School West in 2014 and was an Africana studies major at Dickinson, in Carlisle.
