Crows have been dropping a messy surprise on Trenton streets

It's not a new problem, but it has worsened in recent months: Crows that have migrated to New Jersey's capital city are leaving behind something from their behinds. NBC New York reported that city officials have consulted with the Environmental Protection Agency, and wildlife experts, on how to not only clean up massive amounts of crow droppings that have rained down on downtown Trenton, but also how to expel the birds in a humane fashion.

