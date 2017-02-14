Court overturns man's gun convictions due to undercover recording
TRENTON -- An appeals court has overturned the gun convictions of a Trenton man serving a 15-year prison sentence due to issues with the audio recording of an undercover transaction that led to his arrest. Darryl Spears, 27, was convicted at trial in late 2014 and sent to prison early the next year for selling a 9-millimeter pistol to an informant working with a state police detective in 2012.
