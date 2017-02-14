Court overturns man's gun convictions...

Court overturns man's gun convictions due to undercover recording

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- An appeals court has overturned the gun convictions of a Trenton man serving a 15-year prison sentence due to issues with the audio recording of an undercover transaction that led to his arrest. Darryl Spears, 27, was convicted at trial in late 2014 and sent to prison early the next year for selling a 9-millimeter pistol to an informant working with a state police detective in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb 6 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb 2 Kristie 2
Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32 Jan 18 wiseazz 1
Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13) Jan '17 Phil Mitchell 4
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Dec '16 John Gold 2
News Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes Dec '16 TerriB1 1
Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12) Nov '16 Rag Doll 32
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC