Controversial child porn sting nabs nursery school worker

9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON - Federal prosecutors say a 27-year-old nursery school worker faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting he downloaded child pornography from an underground website infiltrated by law enforcement as part of a controversial federal sting operation. James Paroline, of Red Bank, was first arrested in July 2015 after investigators traced downloads he made beginning that February from the Playpen, an underground website used to distribute child pornography.

