Controversial child porn sting nabs nursery school worker
TRENTON - Federal prosecutors say a 27-year-old nursery school worker faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting he downloaded child pornography from an underground website infiltrated by law enforcement as part of a controversial federal sting operation. James Paroline, of Red Bank, was first arrested in July 2015 after investigators traced downloads he made beginning that February from the Playpen, an underground website used to distribute child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan 18
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC