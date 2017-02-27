Christie will shut down 250-inmate N.J. prison unit
TRENTON -- New Jersey will close a minimum security prison facility in southern New Jersey, Gov. Chris Christie announced in his annual budget address on Tuesday. Citing "the continuing decrease in the state's prison population," the governor said his 2018 budget plans for the shutdown of Bayside State Prison's satellite unit at the Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Winslow Township.
