Christie conditionally vetoes UEZ extension22 minutes | New Jersey

Christie conditionally vetoes UEZ extension Calling the program an "abject failure," Christie rejected letting original five towns remain in economic program Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kuDq1p Gov. Chris Christie on Friday conditionally vetoed the Legislature's attempt to extend the Urban Enterprise Zone status for its five charter communities, calling the economic revitalization program an "abject failure" with a "devastating impact" on state revenue. Christie had rejected a similar measure five months ago.

