Christie conditionally vetoes UEZ extension22 minutes | New Jersey

Gov. Chris Christie on Friday conditionally vetoed the Legislature's attempt to extend the Urban Enterprise Zone status for its five charter communities, calling the economic revitalization program an "abject failure" with a "devastating impact" on state revenue. Christie had rejected a similar measure five months ago.

