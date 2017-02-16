Christie Celebrates Valentine's Day with Lunch with Trump at White House
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, lunched with President Trump at the White House this Valentine's Day. A White House senior official told NBC News that the governor and the president spoke by phone last week, resulting in an invitation to lunch.
