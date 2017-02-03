Christie 'Bridgegate' accuser unlikely to go away quietly

In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, William Brennan, a former firefighter in Teaneck, N.J., discusses his citizen's complaint alleging Republican Gov. Chris Christie failed to put a stop to September 2013 lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, as Brennan stands outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. Like Christie, Brennan is blunt and outspoken, referring to prosecutors as "low-life," "slop," "garbage" and "derelict in their duty" after a Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, court hearing about his citizen's complaint.

