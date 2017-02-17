Change date for N.J. fire district elections | Editorial
Will another editorial decrying the wasteful and widely ignored fire district elections that take place on Saturday finally end this exercise that exists mainly to guarantee little fiefdoms for a small group of fire company officials? Probably not, but we're going to keep trying, because turnout at this separate February balloting makes the tiny electorate that used to vote in spring school elections look like a comparative stampede. New Jersey's school board elections were switched to the November general election date several years ago, greatly boosting participation in candidate and budget decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb 6
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb 2
|Kristie
|2
|Fire Chief in Ewing nj, Big C31 and DC 32
|Jan '17
|wiseazz
|1
|Bordentown Wawa finally? At old Saturn site? (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|Phil Mitchell
|4
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Dec '16
|John Gold
|2
|Firearm-only bear hunt in New Jersey resumes
|Dec '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Fake Moon Landing Question (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Rag Doll
|32
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC