Change date for N.J. fire district elections | Editorial

Will another editorial decrying the wasteful and widely ignored fire district elections that take place on Saturday finally end this exercise that exists mainly to guarantee little fiefdoms for a small group of fire company officials? Probably not, but we're going to keep trying, because turnout at this separate February balloting makes the tiny electorate that used to vote in spring school elections look like a comparative stampede. New Jersey's school board elections were switched to the November general election date several years ago, greatly boosting participation in candidate and budget decisions.

