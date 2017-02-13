Bullying down, violence up in N.J. sc...

Bullying down, violence up in N.J. schools, in latest state report

TRENTON -- New Jersey schools reported fewer bullying incidents for the fourth straight year in 2015-16, but violence in schools climbed to a five-year high, according to new state data. The state Department of Education on Monday released its annual look at incidents in schools involving bullying, violence, vandalism, weapons and substances, which includes drugs and alcohol, a comprehensive report based on data submitted by school districts.

