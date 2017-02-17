Another NJ city raises tobacco-buying age to 21 - will it make a difference?
The state's capital will become the 22nd New Jersey municipality where you have to be at least 21 to buy tobacco products. The statewide minimum age is 19. The City Council voted Thursday night to prohibit the sale of tobacco or nicotine delivery products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone under 21 starting March.
