Another apartment building fire fuels NJ debate over lightweight wood construction

The Feb. 4 fire in Maplewood that destroyed much of the under-construction housing development has reignited a debate over the way these types of structures are built and what safety precautions should be in place. It was a hot issue following the Edgewater fire that left hundreds of families homeless, but that discussion slowly died down, and nothing has changed since, at least officially.

